BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII), a leading biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hops advanced plant technologies, will host a live webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results, which are to be reported in a press release at 6:00 AM ET the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; John Miller, president of tobacco products; and Hugh Kinsman, chief financial officer, will review financial results and discuss progress made in each of the Company’s three franchises.

Following management’s prepared remarks and slide presentation, the Company will host a Q&A session, during which management will accept questions from research analysts.

The live and archived webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report filed on November 8, 2022. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact
Matt Kreps
Investor Relations
22nd Century Group
[email protected]
214-597-8200

