WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it was named a Leader by Frost & Sullivan in the 2022 Frost Radar™: Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in Latin America. The Frost Radar measures CX companies based on performance in terms of growth and innovation and ranked ibex as a market leader for the second year in a row.



"ibex is proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a CX Leader, which is the direct result of our unique agent-first culture, award-winning Wave X technology platform and relentless focus on delivering amazing customer experiences for our clients,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “As companies around the world, especially digital-born and new economy brands, look to optimize their CX for the digital world, ibex has become a partner of choice for world-class solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and retention and boost revenue.”

Frost & Sullivan ranked ibex a Leader based on the company’s “innovative service portfolio and high adoption rates among its customer base.” It also recognized ibex as one of the fastest-growing companies in Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting U.S. clients from its facilities in Jamaica, Nicaragua, and Honduras.

“The CX outsourcing services landscape is evolving with the adoption of digital technologies, and ibex has emerged as a CX Leader thanks to its innovative Wave X platform and strong expertise in digital and automation solutions,” said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal, Customer Experience at Frost & Sullivan.

ibex continues to invest and grow its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, including ten client service centers across Nicaragua, Honduras and Jamaica, and is currently hiring more than 2,500 new team members in the region.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0815a453-c5eb-4337-ba38-c52431fb4f03