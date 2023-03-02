Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to repurchase 75 million shares of the company’s common stock, which is in addition to the shares remaining available under the company’s existing authorization.

Fiserv may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

