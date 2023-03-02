Research Identifies Marketplaces at Risk of Losing Sellers if Steps Aren't Taken to Resolve Indirect Tax Challenges

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighty-seven percent of sellers using marketplaces to trade online report experiencing revenue increases, viewing it as a vital channel for growth. Yet, according to research by Vertex, Inc.(

VERX, Financial) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, seven out of ten believe that indirect tax challenges could deter them from using marketplaces in the future.

The research which surveyed 479 finance professionals globally (split between operator and seller businesses) found that 81% of businesses are taking advantage of marketplaces to attract new customers and sell into more countries. They attribute this expansion into marketplaces for the following reasons: to reach a wider geographical market (57%); to be more competitive (50%); to tap into cross-border sales opportunities (48%); and to help manage tax liabilities (34%).

Over half of respondents agree that marketplaces are getting easier to use as a sales channel, but they also share that sellers are demanding more support from operators especially when it comes to achieving a frictionless commerce experience. Respondents indicate they are looking for support to ensure: transactions and money transfers are more seamless (65%); greater guidance on tax liabilities (64%); and compliant invoicing (63%).

Whilst operators are keen to engage, with 85% looking to increase their seller base, the complex relationship that exists between marketplaces and third-party online businesses is making this difficult, putting areas such as tax under strain. In fact, tax and financial issues are ever present on the list of challenges that operators face when expanding their seller base.

Four out of seven operators agree they struggle not only with seller confidence in the platform but also managing tax liabilities with the seller, complex baskets and invoicing, and tax complexities around seller shipping locations. Sellers concur as they too report experiencing a wide range of issues when selling through marketplaces including balancing tax liabilities, knowing when and where they are liable for tax, and inaccurate tax calculation inflating prices.

Every step in a transaction brings multiple complications. Forty-five percent of sellers reveal that operators should improve finance and tax automation processes to help overcome the barriers associated with indirect tax. Yet, whilst most operators are providing some level of tax support for sellers, only 56% manage all tax liabilities on their behalf.

Niall Kiernan, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Vertex commented: “Adopting tax technology that can handle all types of indirect tax requirements will support sellers in their growth journey and enable them to achieve a seamless experience. As more sellers turn to marketplaces to open new opportunities and to increase their cross-border sales, they need to feel confident that their chosen platforms can meet all indirect tax requirements. If not, marketplaces will find that their seller base will decline. Here is where an integrated tax engine can help.”

Download the full report here.

Notes to editor

Research results available on request.

About the research

The research was conducted by Sapio Research UK on behalf of Vertex. Two surveys were conducted. One amongst 268 B2B e-commerce/marketplace operators with a revenue of $20m+; and the other survey was conducted amongst 211 third party marketplace sellers, with a revenue of $15m+. All respondents work within the roles of tax, finance, or accounting and were based across Germany, Benelux, France, UK/Ireland, US, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, and Argentina.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2023 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

Press enquiries:
Rebecca Brown
Skout PR for Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
07875529484

James Weaver
Skout PR for Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]
01625869418

Company contact:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1NTA0MSM1NDI1MzYwIzIxNzkzMzk=
Vertex-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.