BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Colleen Hanlon, Ph.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, received the 2023 International Brain Stimulation Early Career Award (IBSECA) at the 5th International Brain Stimulation Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. This award acknowledges outstanding contributions to the field of brain stimulation that have had a profound influence in shaping the field of neuroscience and medicine.



Dr. Hanlon was nominated for and elected to receive the award while she was a faculty member at Wake Forest University and before she joined BrainsWay.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award, as I have dedicated my career to advancing neuroscience to improve mental health,” said Dr. Hanlon. “This is an exciting time with so many new neural-circuit based treatments with the potential to make a positive difference for patients.”

Dr. Mark George, Editor in Chief of Brain Stimulation and an uncompensated member of the BrainsWay Scientific Advisory Board, said, "In her brief but amazingly productive career so far, Colleen Hanlon has used imaging and neuroscience principles to innovate and elevate the field of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for addictions.”

Since earning her Ph.D. in Neurobiology from Duke University in 2005, Dr. Hanlon’s career has focused on developing noninvasive neural-circuit-based therapeutics for individuals struggling with alcohol or substance use disorders. She has been the principal investigator of over $12 million in National Institute of Health (NIH)-supported awards and has shaped international conversations regarding the development of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) as a therapeutic approach for addictions. She is also the senior author on the first consensus paper for noninvasive neuromodulation in addiction, which represents a unifying effort from over 70 scientists from over 10 countries.

In addition to therapeutic development, Dr. Hanlon has also made important methodological contributions to the field of TMS at large. Using advanced brain imaging techniques, she and her trainees have highlighted the importance of cortical topography, gray and white matter density, and scalp-to-cortex distance as factors that influence the biologic effects of TMS. Her team was one of the first groups to apply TMS to the frontal pole and medial prefrontal cortex, areas which are now frequently evaluated as therapeutic targets across multiple psychiatric and neurologic diseases. She has also served as a primary mentor to 47 individuals, many of whom have become emerging leaders in the brain stimulation, imaging, and substance dependence fields.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

