NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") ( ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Partnersat7238thstse, LLC to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug restaurant and bar situated at 723 8th St SE, in Washington, DC.

If successfully licensed, the partnership with The Ugly Mug would represent the Company’s eighth execution of its retail sportsbook solution in Washington, DC and growing contribution to small and local businesses in sports betting opportunities. The Ugly Mug serves a top-quality classic American styled menu within a casual atmosphere located only 10 blocks from Nationals Stadium and near Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

“We are delighted to partner with Gaynor Jablonski and his team to operate a sportsbook at The Ugly Mug restaurant and bar conveniently located only blocks from Nationals Stadium in Washington, DC,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Elys Executive Chairman. “By fostering partnerships in local establishments such as The Ugly Mug, Elys brings together vibrant environments with a professionally managed sports betting enterprise. This combination can connect fans and friends together to revel in sports events while enjoying a meal and beverage. We firmly believe that this successful combination can contribute economic benefits to small business entrepreneurs across the nation and boost resources for state and local amenities and infrastructure.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. , is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any of its expectations will be attained. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully license and execute the eighth restaurant sportsbook solution in Washington, DC, to foster partnerships in local establishments, to bring together vibrant environments with a professionally managed sports betting enterprise, to connect fans and friends together, to contribute economic benefits to small business entrepreneurs across the nation and boost resources for state and local amenities and infrastructure, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.