YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. ( MDWD) (the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced management will present at two upcoming investor conferences in March. Details for each is as follows:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Date:Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time:10:30 am ET
Location:Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA
Link:Click HERE
Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time:1:20 pm ET
Location:Virtual
Link:Click HERE


A replay of the Cowen presentation will be available on the Events page of the MediWound investor relations portion of the website at https://ir.mediwound.com/events-and-presentations.

About MediWound

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, non-surgical, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next generation, bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid® is our commercial orphan biological product for early non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns. It is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union, Japan, India, and other international markets, and recently received FDA approval for marketing in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

EscharEx® is based on the same active pharmaceutical ingredient as NexoBrid. It is under development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Results from Phase 2 studies show that EscharEx is significantly more effective and faster than SOC or placebo control in debridement of Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs) and Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs), with a good safety and tolerability profile. MediWound has discussions with the FDA regarding the EscharEx pivotal Phase 3 study design which is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2023.

MW005 is a topical biological drug under development for the treatment of low-risk Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). In a Phase I/II open-label, multicenter, randomized clinical trial conducted in the U.S., MW005 was shown to be safe, well-tolerated, and an effective treatment for BCC with patients demonstrating complete clinical and histological clearance of target lesions. Study results are expected in 2023.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving the standard of care and enhancing patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts:
Boaz Gur-Lavie
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.

[email protected]		Monique Kosse
Managing Director
, LifeSci Advisors
212-915-3820

[email protected]
