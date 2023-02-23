TC BioPharm Announces Dr. Mike Leek as Chief Technology Officer

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 23, 2023

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Leek to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Leek resumes operational duties as CTO after stepping down as executive chairman of the board.

With more than 35 years experience in cell-based research and development, Co-founder, Michael Leek, Ph.D., had previously served as TC BioPharm's Executive Chairman of the board since June 2021. Prior he served as Chief Executive of TC BioPharm since founding the Company in July 2013. He has served in senior management and board roles with, Intercytex plc, a cell therapy company he co-founded. While at Intercytex, Dr. Leek was involved in clinical development of cell therapies to treat chronic dermal wounds. Early in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Smith and Nephew from 1989 to 1999 as leader of the Tissue Repair Enabling Technology team. Dr. Leek holds a Ph.D. (Forensic Medicine) from the University of Leeds. He has acted as an honorary lecturer at the School of Medical Sciences, University of Aberdeen since January 2014.

"I am excited to rejoin the TC BioPharm operational team and help drive the company's technology forward," said Leek. "I look forward to working with Bryan, the executive team and the board to continue the Company's trajectory as leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other severe diseases."

"We welcome Dr. Leek back to TC BioPharm's C-Suite in this new role," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer. "His contributions to TC Biopharm since inception have been invaluable and I'm appreciative of Mike's strong desire to be more involved on a day-to-day basis. The innovation task force we created several months ago will report to Dr. Leek and together they've already made great strides in reviewing potential combination therapies and new opportunities for TCBP and I expect the team to continue to excel going forward."

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

