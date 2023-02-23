PR Newswire

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 16, 2023, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. Subsequently, at 8:00 am E.T., the company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-347-7861 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4247 (international) ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the "Provention Bio Call." An audio webcast will also be available on the "Events and Webcasts" page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.proventionbio.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development and commercialization of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including T1D, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will" and "may," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, failure to maintain FDA approval for TZIELD; the commercial launch in the US for TZIELD may not be successful in part or at all for various reasons including the actual market size and drug supply needed may not be consistent with the company's expectations and its commercial plans; the degree to which TZIELD is accepted by patients and prescribed by physicians; the efficiency of our manufacturing, sales, distribution and specialty pharmacy network in getting TZIELD to the market and future economic, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions that could negatively impact the commercial launch of TZIELD; the post-marketing commitment studies for TZIELD may not yield data consistent with prior results; we may not be able to execute on our business plans including meeting our expected or planned regulatory milestones and timelines, clinical development plans and successfully bringing our product candidates to market, for various reasons, including factors outside of the Company's control, such as possible limitations of Company financial and other resources, competition, manufacturing limitations that may not be anticipated or resolved for in a timely manner or at all, and regulatory, court or agency decisions, such as decisions by the United States Patent and Trademark Office with respect to patents that cover our product candidates, the potential for noncompliance with FDA regulations; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; changes in law, regulations, or interpretations and enforcement of regulatory guidance; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; competition and the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

Kristen Kelleher, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kaelan Hollon, VP of Communications

[email protected]

202-421-4921

