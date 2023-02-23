LifeLock Offers Up to $3 Million in Identity Theft Coverage and Expanded Social Media Monitoring and Lock and Freeze Center Features

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., and PRAGUE, Feb. 23, 2023

LifeLock provides up to $1 million each for lawyers and experts, reimbursement for stolen funds, and out-of-pocket expenses

Social Media Monitoring expands to TikTok and Snapchat

TEMPE, Ariz., and PRAGUE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, more than 75% of all identity theft victims in 2022 were impacted financially. LifeLock, a leading identity theft protection brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), today announced updates to its industry-leading Million Dollar Protection™ Package1, expanded Social Media Monitoring capabilities and new guided freezes and alerts as part of LifeLock's continued commitment to ensuring members have the most comprehensive plans and support available.

"Identity theft can impact your life far more than most realize – from countless calls and hours spent contacting banks and businesses to resolve the issue to the stress and angst of being victimized, not to mention potential financial loss," said David Putnam, Head of Identity Protection Products for LifeLock. "Our newly enhanced features and Million Dollar Protection™ Package better protect you with features that keep an eye out for you, give you more control over your digital life and identity, and, if something does go wrong, we provide expert guidance and industry-leading coverage to help make you whole again."

Million Dollar Protection Package:

LifeLock knows that even with protective measures, anyone can become a victim of identity theft. That's why LifeLock offers the robust LifeLock Million Dollar Protection™ Package included in all LifeLock and Norton 360 with LifeLock plans. Should the unexpected happen, all LifeLock and Norton 360 with LifeLock plans provide at least $1 million in identity theft coverage, and up to $3 million for its most comprehensive plan, which includes the following for each enrolled member:

  • Up to $1 million in reimbursement for stolen funds
  • Up to $1 million in compensation for personal expenses incurred
  • Up to $1 million in lawyers and experts to help fight on your behalf if needed (included in all plans)

Social Media Monitoring:

To help make social media a more positive part of daily life and a safer place to engage, LifeLock has now expanded its Social Media Monitoring capabilities to include TikTok and Snapchat, in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. On TikTok, Social Media Monitoring helps protect against account takeovers, scam and phishing attempts, and inappropriate content, and on Snapchat, Social Media Monitoring helps protect against account takeovers.

Expanded Lock and Freeze Center:

In addition to expanding Social Media Monitoring, LifeLock has also added more freezes to its leading Lock and Freeze Center, as well as unique-to-the-market Utility Alerts:

  • Guided Child Freezes: Guides you through the steps of freezing your child's credit to help prevent identity thieves from applying for credit and taking out loans in the child's name.
  • Employment Freezes: Freeze your salary and employment data to protect it against being sold to data brokers, where it could be used in ways you aren't aware of or more easily breached by fraudsters for identity theft targeting.
  • Utility Alerts: Helps protect you against unauthorized utility account openings in your name, including electricity, water, gas and phone accounts.

All of these features and coverage options are available today. For more information about LifeLock plans, please visit LifeLock.Norton.com.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is a leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and a brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through LifeLock's Million Dollar Protection™ Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

No one can prevent all cybercrime or prevent all identity theft.

1 Total coverage and category limits vary depending on plan chosen. Benefits under the Master Policy are issued and covered by United Specialty Insurance Company (State National Insurance Company, Inc. for NY State members). Policy terms, conditions and exclusions at: LifeLock.com/legal.

LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.



