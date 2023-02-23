TRISCUIT® Brand Launches New "Unapologetically Wholesome" Campaign with Gordon Ramsay as the personification of a TRISCUIT Cracker: crunchy on the outside, yet incredibly wholesome on the inside

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023

The integrated campaign unapologetically celebrates the wholesome but crunchy things in life that are full of authentic, unfiltered personality and flavor, just like TRISCUIT Crackers.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRISCUIT Crackers has introduced its new 2023 brand campaign "Unapologetically Wholesome," featuring award-winning chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay. The new integrated advertising campaign unapologetically celebrates the wholesome but crunchy things in life that are full of authentic, unfiltered personality and flavor, just like TRISCUIT Crackers.

Triscuit_Logo.jpg

The new "Unapologetically Wholesome" campaign stems from consumers looking for and appreciating more real, authentic things. The campaign celebrates the TRISCUIT Cracker as one of those authentic things – a simple, wholesome snack with an attention-grabbing crunch. The creative was developed with Ramsay in mind, as he is the ultimate personification of a TRISCUIT Cracker: crunchy on the outside yet incredibly wholesome on the inside.

"There aren't many celebrities that truly embody the TRISCUIT Cracker as much as Gordon Ramsay," says Caitlin Schell, Senior Brand Manager, TRISCUIT brand. "Fans have come to learn and love how 'wholesome on the inside' he really is – watching him interact with the young contestants on Masterchef Junior is proof. That's why he is a great person to help us remind people of a TRISCUIT Cracker's crunchy, wholesomeness that's full of unfiltered personality and flavor."

"Unapologetically Wholesome" playfully leverages Ramsay's authentic and unfiltered self. His longevity and expertise in the culinary space aligns with the TRISCUIT brand's 120 years of delivering wholesome goodness.

"What I love about the TRISCUIT brand's new campaign is that it creates a nourishing moment that commands your full attention," says Gordon Ramsay. "I'm proud to team up with the TRISCUIT brand not only to remind people just how delicious Triscuit crackers are, but to savor moments where we can be "Unapologetically Wholesome" every day, even if that means being a little 'salty'."

The "Unapologetically Wholesome" content will air nationally across TV and will continue to roll out across digital and paid social channels. Additionally, the content will be amplified through various activations on Ramsay's TikTok, including him reviewing interesting recipes involving TRISCUIT Crackers in the duet style that he's known for – follow @GordonGram for campaign content.

For more information, visit Triscuit.com and follow TRISCUIT Crackers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact
Lauren Beene
[email protected]

Mondelez_International_Triscuit.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY22495&sd=2023-02-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triscuit-brand-launches-new-unapologetically-wholesome-campaign-with-gordon-ramsay-as-the-personification-of-a-triscuit-cracker-crunchy-on-the-outside-yet-incredibly-wholesome-on-the-inside-301753885.html

SOURCE Mondelez International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22495&Transmission_Id=202302230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22495&DateId=20230223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.