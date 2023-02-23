PR Newswire

Collaboration with WeWork to support a more distributed, inclusive workforce

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners, and WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, have partnered to provide Clario's workforce with WeWork All Access passes and flexible space across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and Costa Rica, giving colleagues even more flexibility with where they work.

COVID changed how and where Clario's colleagues wanted to engage with each other, and it became clear that Clario needed to balance different needs for different people. Engaging with WeWork, Clario designed a solution that offers a balance between fixed, flexible and remote working.

Combining two WeWork solutions - All Access and private space - Clario's people will now have access to inspiring workspaces designed for heads-down work or collaborative meetings. Clario's space will include common areas and shared spaces within the building, including lounge spaces, reading nooks, phone booths for private calls, conference rooms and more. Hybrid working gives individuals and teams at Clario the ability to shape their own work schedules based on their location, workflow and what suits them best on a particular day.

WeWork provides a one-stop solution for enterprise companies looking to adapt their real estate portfolio and update their workplace strategy to meet the dynamic needs of today. WeWork's streamlined global space-as-a-solution platform reduces the complexity of leasing real estate, allowing companies to focus on what matters most: providing employees with the flexibility to enjoy an exceptional workplace experience on their schedule.

"At Clario we believe our people are our most material differentiator. They define who we are and how we compete in the marketplace. Part of attracting and ultimately retaining talent like ours is to ensure we listen to what people value most. We have learned from countless surveys and feedback sessions that people want flexibility. They want time back, to better balance their personal and professional lives. How work is done has been changed by ever advancing technology and where work needs to be done has forever changed. Working with WeWork has allowed us flexibility to chose locations that fit our employee base. It has reduced travel time, improved work efficiency and allowed our employees and Clario as a company greater overall flexibility. This partnership is one that we are truly excited about and look forward to the future," said David E. Fusco, EVP, Chief Human Capital Officer Clario

"Our work with Clario is indicative of the demand for flexibility that companies look for when planning the future of their business. Clario is leading the way in embracing a forward thinking workplace strategy defined by flexibility and collaboration that complements their plans for innovation alongside their talent attraction and retention needs. We are excited to welcome Clario to the WeWork community globally with a workspace that is primed for collaboration and connection as they look to support employees with a new way of working," said Melinda Holland, COO, Americas at WeWork.

About Clario

Clario is a leading healthcare research and technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized, hybrid and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's eCOA Digital Solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 20 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over five million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years Find out more on www.clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Contact: Alexis Navratil, [email protected]

