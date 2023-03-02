John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the hiring of Melanie Williams as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. Ms. Williams will assume responsibility for leading human resources management, including overseeing the Bank’s compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, talent development, and talent acquisition efforts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005242/en/

Melanie Williams, Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources (Photo: Business Wire)

“Melanie is an accomplished human resources leader and we are excited to leverage her impressive experience to enhance our HR strategy,” stated Kent Carstater, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

In her over 14 years of experience, Ms. Williams most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources, for the Harbor Bank of Maryland. Ms. Williams is a graduate of the Notre Dame of Maryland University as well as the Emerging Leaders Champion Program by the Maryland Bankers Association. She is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and serves on the board for Baltimore Workforce Development and Sinai Hospital.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005242/en/