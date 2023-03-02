Ohio’s largest and most prestigious online pubic charter school, Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), is now accepting students for the 2023-24 school year.

Powered by Stride, OHVA offers tuition-free, award-winning online learning to all Ohio students. The school is a statewide leader in providing safe, alternative education options while also delivering a personalized experience for students to help them succeed. Staffed by state-licensed teachers delivering authorized online public-school curriculum, OHVA provides holistic support to students including small group instruction, physical education, social engagements, emotional support services and more.

“OHVA provides a customized approach to education with the support and flexibility many families need,” said Dr. Kristin Stewart, OHVA’s senior head of school. “We have more than 20 years of experience providing quality online learning and are an ideal option for students who are seeking an alternative to a traditional school environment.”

For some students, online learning can be particularly beneficial, including those who are seeking advanced learning opportunities, a bullying-free environment, understanding for those who might have extracurricular pursuits, or those who may have special medical challenges that can prevent them from attending a traditional in-person school. OHVA’s online platform allows students the opportunity to work at an appropriate pace for their learning style with the support they need.

Additionally, OHVA’s Career Technical Education is a program offered to OHVA students that allows them to discover career opportunities in a variety of fields, including Business, Engineering, Health Sciences, Early Childhood Education and Information Technology. Along with this program, OHVA offers College Credit Plus availability where students can earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams after graduation.

Interested families are encouraged to attend an online informational session hosted by the school. More information on enrollment and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ohva.k12.com.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

