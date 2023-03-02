8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Lisa Del Real, Global Channel Chief at 8x8, has been named a 2023 Channel Influencer Award winner by Channel+Futures.

One of 50 individuals, Del Real is recognized as a thought leader who will impact the direction of the IT and communications indirect sales channel in 2023. Since 2018, the Channel Futures Channel Influencer Awards have recognized individuals expected to have a significant impact on the IT and communications indirect sales channel in the year ahead. These individuals are considered to be channel leaders, dedicated to the channel and working to keep it moving forward.

Recently, Del Real was named one of CRN’s Channel Chiefs of 2023. The award highlights Channel Chiefs responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem through business innovation and dedication to the partner community. The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics.

Additional channel recognitions for the 8x8 Elevate Partner program and the 8x8 cloud communications platform include:

Recognized as a Winner in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Software category for 8x8 Conversation IQ.

Awarded Best Channel Ecosystem by the UC Today UC Partner Awards 2022.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by such influential organizations and alongside such incredible people and leaders,” said Lisa Del Real, Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc. “As a channel-first organization, my team and I are focused on always providing exceptional partner and customer experiences. By enabling our partners to maximize opportunity, they are better able to help customers achieve their objectives and thrive in a dynamic economic environment.”

The 8x8 Elevate Partner program differentiates itself by offering multiple routes to market for partners, including both resale and agency, as well as offering 8x8 sales and technical certifications at no cost.

The 8x8 Elevate Partner program provides partners with the resources and tools they need to effectively market and sell 8x8+XCaaS%26trade%3B (eXperience Communications as a Service™), which includes integrated cloud contact+center, business+phone, video+meetings, team+chat, and SMS capabilities. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform%26trade%3B, which offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading software as a service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, eXperience Communications as a Service™, eXperience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005459/en/