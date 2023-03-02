Roku Partners with Best Buy on First-Ever SXSW Activation Bringing Fan-Favorite "Roku City" Screensaver to Life

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

For the first time, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, will bring its iconic Roku City screensaver to life with an interactive, multi-level activation with Best Buy at SXSW. To the delight of streamers, creators, and advertisers alike, the pop-up will feature a Best Buy Home Theater Experience, a rooftop diner destination, a style shop, and hidden Hollywood references throughout the Roku cityscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005081/en/

SXSW_PressImage.jpg

Roku City comes to life at SXSW. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Roku City screensaver was introduced in 2017 to streamers as an urban utopia, where aliens don’t invade, they visit; volcanoes don’t erupt, they bubble; and monsters don’t destroy buildings, they rearrange them. The surreal experience draws from the imaginations of social media fans who love to celebrate movies and TV alongside Roku. According to internal Roku data**, two in three Roku users would take a trip to Roku City if offered. Twitter data also shows that a mention of “Roku City” appears once every 12 minutes***. However, the purple-hued metropolis has only ever existed as a virtual destination—until now.

Roku is teaming up with Best Buy to bring to life a two-day activation at SXSW. Visitors will be able to:

  • Stop in at the Roku City Style Shop and choose a new look featuring creative, purple accents perfect for their journey to a new world.
  • Reserve a booth at the Roku City Rooftop Diner via OpenTable and find movie and TV references hidden within the diner’s pop-up menu.
  • Sit back and relax at the Best Buy Home Theater Experience to check out the latest Roku devices available at Best Buy and new Roku Originals and entertainment on The Roku Channel.
  • Stroll under the trees of the Roku City Park to monster-watch and sip Roku City’s finest coffee.

“There’s so much more to streaming than shows or movies punctuated by ad breaks,” said Damon Van Deusen, Vice President of Global Brand and Creative for Roku. “Our customers and partners love Roku City because it's an invitation to a better TV experience. We’re excited to invite everyone to step into the world for the first time at SXSW.”

“Any opportunity to work with a partner like Best Buy is exciting, but our team is over the moon to partner on this incredible SXSW activation,” said Julian Mintz, Co-Head of U.S. Brand Sales for Roku. “Our brands share a customer-first approach and a deep passion for entertainment. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created together.”

Roku+City+featuring+the+Best+Buy+Home+Theater+Experience” will be open to the public on March 11-12 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, local time. The pop-up will be located at the Riley Building at 315 Lavaca Street, Austin, Texas. For additional details and entry information, please visit Roku+City and OpenTable to make a dining reservation. Roku Originals will also debut an all-new original scripted comedy series “SLIP,” on Thursday, March 16 at 5:45 PM at the Stateside Theater (719 Congress Ave).

*based on hours streamed, Dec. 2022, Hypothesis Group

** Internal Roku research: Roku City Research via Qualtrics Feb ’23

***Twitter data, 2021-2022

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223005081r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005081/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.