Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named to Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list. Oshkosh was one of 324 companies to earn this designation and ranked in the top three in its category. This is the fifth year the company has been included on the list.

Fortune’s annual ranking evaluates the corporate reputations of global organizations across 52 industries by surveying executives, directors and analysts within those industries. The resulting list is based on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“We’re honored to be recognized among companies that are driving progress and shaping the future,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Every day, our team members push the limits of possibility to engineer new technologies, transform industries and deliver on our commitment to make a difference in people’s lives.”

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, one of Barron’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere™ and is also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

For more information on Oshkosh Corporation’s impact, visit oshkoshcorp.com. For information on the Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and methodology, visit fortune.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

