Regions Financial Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial) is scheduled to participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global+Financial+Institutions+Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Regions executives will begin their presentation at approximately 10 a.m. ET on that date. Comments will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events and Presentations page within Regions’ Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $155 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

