After a successful launch in 2022, West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a full-time online public charter school serving K-11 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2023-2024 school year.

WVVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

WVVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in West Virginia, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized charter school in West Virginia. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering a rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education and parents who desire choice in education options.

“We realized quickly after our launch in 2022 that parents and students value the unique offering and learning outcomes that WVVA offers,” said Doug Cipoletti, Executive Director. “There’s no doubt that our technology and student-focused curriculum will give children the advantage they need to grow and succeed in each subject.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WVVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

“My son is doing so much better with reading and his teacher is amazing,” said Tabitha Huffman of Grafton, WV. “I know if he was in a traditional building, he may not be getting the kind of attention he needs so it’s a good feeling knowing that he is getting the correct building blocks to have a successful life.”

WVVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2023-2024 school year. In addition, 11th grade has been added for 2023-2024. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwvva.k12.com.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 10. As part of the West Virginia public school system, WVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WVVA, visit %3Cb%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Fwvva.k12.com%2F%3C%2Fb%3E and follow on %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E @WVVirtualAcademy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005026/en/