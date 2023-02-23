USANA Executive Director Takes Home Utah Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023

Jessica Arias named to Utah Business magazine's 40 Under 40

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. congratulates Jessica Arias, executive director of marketing, social media, and portfolio, for being named a 40 Under 40 award winner by Utah Business magazine.

Jessica leads USANA's marketing efforts globally, working cross-functionally with teams in 24 markets to plan and execute product marketing and social media initiatives. As a high achiever, exceptional team leader, and strategic decision-maker, she consistently produces strong results on behalf of USANA.

"Jessica is an amazing executive director who truly deserves this award," said Dan Macuga, chief communications and marketing officer at USANA. "Her commitment to deliver high-quality work is unwavering and her dedication to the company is second to none. Jessica's hard work and expertise has fueled many successful product launches the past several years, and I know she will continue to lead us to success in the future."

Utah Business magazine's 40 Under 40 award honors Utah's most established young professionals. The list features those who have founded companies, achieved great corporate success, led nonprofits, and chaired influential organizations.

"It's an honor to work with Jessica and see her continuous growth at USANA," said Ashley Collins, USANA executive vice president of marketing. "Jessica is a wonderful employee, manager, mentor, and friend to all. We are so lucky to have her at USANA."

About USANA

USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

USANA
International Headquarters
http://www.USANA.com/

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

