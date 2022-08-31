PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced it has entered an agreement to lease new laboratory and office space, commencing in June 2023, to complement the development of the Company's lead drug candidates and accelerate broader diagnostic capabilities on predictive biomarkers. The new laboratory space, located in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is located within the Maryland Biotech Corridor.

Shuttle Pharma's platform of sensitizers offers a pipeline of product candidates designed to address the urgent clinical need for new radiation sensitizer agents. The Company's pipeline includes Ropidoxuridine, its lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, to sensitize rapidly growing cancer cells and selective histone deacetylase inhibitors to sensitize cancer cells and stimulate the immune system. In addition, the Company has also pursued research related to the development of human cell cultures for health disparities studies and predictive biomarkers of radiation late effects through awards received from the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute for Phase I and II Small Business Innovation Research contracts.

"The expansion of our laboratory space is critical to the advancement of our drug development pipeline and acceleration of our broader diagnostic capabilities on predictive biomarkers," commented Shuttle Pharma's Chairman and CEO, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D.

The Company is advancing its planned Phase II clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine in brain cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy for glioblastoma. In September 2022, the Company announced it entered into an agreement with TCG GreenChem, Inc. to manufacture Ropidoxuridine, the Company's lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, for use in formulating the drug product for testing in clinical trials of Ropidoxuridine and RT of cancers. In November 2022, Shuttle announced it had engaged Theradex Oncology, a leading clinical research organization, to help prepare for its upcoming clinical study of Ropidoxuridine. The Company is preparing the Investigational New Drug application for the study with an expectation of final submission to the FDA in the second quarter of 2023.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

