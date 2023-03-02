Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a 5-year extended agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) to enhance IT resiliency and scalability.

Through the extended agreement, Kyndryl will continue to help Delta run the core systems that power the airline’s essential operations, including crew rostering and scheduling, as well as the system that supports Delta’s maintenance documentation process. Kyndryl also supports Delta’s major customer relations and loyalty programs and Delta’s software for rebooking passengers from cancelled flights.

With air travel near pre-pandemic+levels, Delta relies on IT infrastructure with flexibility to scale and meet fluctuations in customer demand on more than 4,000 daily flights across its global network. With the support of Kyndryl, Delta continues to provide industry-leading reliability and service, and it can advance how its data is harnessed for innovation in the future.

“Flexible and reliable systems deployed at scale are critical to serving customers with the very best service, support and experiences that make Delta different,” said Rahul Samant, Delta’s E.V.P. and Chief Information Officer. “Our continued partnership with Kyndryl is pivotal in meeting customer expectations each time they travel on Delta and will accelerate technological innovations in the years to come.”

“Our longstanding relationship with Delta is anchored on supporting their commitment to excellence and reliability,” said Amy Salcido, President, Kyndryl U.S. “Through our nearly 20 years of trusted collaboration, the Kyndryl team has a deep understanding of Delta’s business, and we are committed to helping them stay one step ahead and deliver the best possible air travel experiences for a post-pandemic world.”

