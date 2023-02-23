Clarivate Announces Details of its Investor Day on March 9, 2023

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023

—Clarivate will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 6

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (

NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, announced today details for its upcoming Investor Day conference on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in New York. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will also be available via a live video stream.

"We are honored to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, and we look forward to sharing our vision, an in-depth view of our business, strategic initiatives, and outlook at our Investor Day on March 9," said Jonathan Gear, CEO. "We have made solid progress with our plan to transform the company, accelerate organic growth, optimize productivity and enhance shareholder value."

The Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. ET, on Monday, March 6 and interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at: https://www.nyse.com/bell.

The Investor Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, March 9 and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via the live video stream on the Clarivate Investor Relations website at http://ir.clarivate.com/. The virtual event can also be accessed directly by visiting https://investorday2023.virtualevent.page/. A replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

