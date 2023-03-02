CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Results on March 8, 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technologies company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the markets open on March 8, 2023. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: %3Cspan%3ECPI+Card+Group+-+Investor+Relations%3C%2Fspan%3E (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. dial-In number (toll-free): 833-927-1758
U.S.: 844-200-6205
U.S. local: 646-904-5544
Canada Toll-Free: 833-950-0062
International: 929-526-1599
Conference ID: 093291
Webcast Link: CPI+Q4+Webcast or at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 22, 2023 at:
U.S. dial-in number (toll free): 866-813-9403
U.S. local 929-458-6194
Canada: 226-828-7578
All other locations: 44-204-525-0658
Conference ID: 004602

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.’s Investor Relations web site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technologies company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230223005311r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005311/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.