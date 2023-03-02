CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technologies company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Scheirman and Chief Financial Officer Amintore Schenkel.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the markets open on March 8, 2023. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: %3Cspan%3ECPI+Card+Group+-+Investor+Relations%3C%2Fspan%3E (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.’s Investor Relations web site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technologies company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

