%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced that it will be using the Anritsu Radio+Communications+Test+Station+MT8000A 5G platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona to showcase its new 5G infrastructure products. Airgain uses this comprehensive testing platform in its San Diego headquarters in conjunction with the Anritsu Radio Communications Analyzer MT8821C 4G/LTE platform to develop and test new 5G products that are designed to improve overall customer experience.

The MT8000A meets all the diverse testing requirements of 5G in a single solution that supports Frequency Range 1 (FR1) sub 6 GHz and Frequency Range 2 (FR2) millimeter wave (mmWave) bands. One of the first commercialized 5G test platforms, the MT8000A has played a significant role in 5G chipset development, 5G device R&D, 5G conformance test, and 5G carrier acceptance. The Anritsu wideband+Radio+Communication+Analyzer+MT8821C provides 4G/LTE cellular testing. When integrated, the MT8000A and MT8821C test platforms provide complete coverage of all major commercial cellular technologies.

“With the growth in global 5G adoption, we employed a continuous effort to streamline end-to-end 5G development,” said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer at Airgain. “Our collaboration with Anritsu enables us to quickly and accurately test and improve our designs, helping us bring products to market that we believe can make a significant impact to the customer experience. As a leader in testing and measurement equipment for more than a century now, Anritsu provides the ideal platform to help us innovate.”

“Anritsu is committed to a collaborative approach to provide customers with the complete solutions necessary to verify product performance. Our relationship with Airgain is an example of how solutions such as the MT8000A can help advance 5G innovation so it can be introduced to the market in a time- and cost-efficient manner,” said Robert E. Johnson, General Manager and Vice President, Anritsu Company.

Airgain will showcase its new 5G products and other technology solutions at Mobile+World+Congress+Barcelona from Feb. 27 – March 2, 2023, at its booth in Hall 7 Stand 7G21.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

