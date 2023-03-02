Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in three investor conferences in March 2023.

Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) Wolfe Research March Madness Conference March 1 1x1 meetings by appointment Wolfe Research office, N.Y. Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer JMP Securities Technology Conference March 6 11:00 a.m. PT fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, Calif. Brian Miller Loop Capital Annual Conference March 13 1x1 meetings by appointment Virtual Brian Miller

A live webcast of the JMP Securities Technology Conference fireside chat will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

