What’s the news: T-Mobile was selected by Vail Resorts as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year partnership focused on bringing 5G innovation to the slopes, trails and lodges at its 36 resorts across the country. T-Mobile will further expand and enhance its resort coverage and capacity, with already significantly more 5G coverage at Vail Resorts’ U.S. resort properties than AT&T and Verizon.

Vail Resorts operates some of the most popular mountain resorts in the country, and in its 2022 fiscal year saw more than 17 million visits across its global portfolio. T-Mobile has been tapped to help improve network coverage connect more than a thousand employees, and streamline resort operations. Who it’s for: Skiers, riders, T-Mobile customers, and Vail Resorts employees.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), the nation’s 5G leader, has been chosen by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), the country’s largest mountain resort operator, as its exclusive nationwide wireless partner in a multi-year deal to bring 5G innovation to the slopes. The companies will leverage the nation’s largest%2C+fastest+and+most+reliable+5G+network to improve connectivity for resort employees and guests, explore 5G-powered solutions to enhance resort operations, and support sustainability goals. T-Mobile will expand and enhance its network at the resorts with additional coverage and capacity.

Through its Commitment to Zero, Vail Resorts is committed to achieving a zero net operating footprint by 2030 and is focused on partnering with companies who align to shared values. This partnership with T-Mobile - the first provider to achieve 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy by the end of 2021 – will allow the companies to explore ways of working together to meet Vail Resorts’ ambitious goals of zero waste to landfill, zero impact to forests and habitat, and zero net emissions.

“T-Mobile's 5G can help customers revolutionize their operations. For customers like Vail Resorts, that starts with connecting employees today, and in the future, we can deliver advanced business solutions, create unparalleled visitor experiences and support sustainability efforts,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “This is just the beginning of what we can help businesses unleash in unexpected places and industries.”

“At Vail Resorts, we are constantly thinking about how to provide the best possible employee and guest experience,” said Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. “We feel confident T-Mobile will improve coverage and capacity across our North American resorts – allowing us to explore more innovations like our Mobile Pass and Lift Ticket feature rolling out next season, as well as operate even more efficiently with better-connected teams.”

T-Mobile’s 5G superiority will enable Vail Resorts to explore more advanced connectivity and access solutions to meet the business priorities of today and tomorrow — including:

Fast, reliable 5G connectivity for guests and resort employees alike.

5G+Advanced+Network+Solutions for delivering customer service and care innovations

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries currently operate 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, Laurel Mountain, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

