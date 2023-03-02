IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Lovecraft Country, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan+Majors. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Majors' STARmeter Award is also in celebration of Black History Month, for which IMDb features exclusive videos, editorial lists, and photo galleries recognizing Black talent, filmmakers, titles, and achievements.

Jonathan Majors Receives an IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

Jonathan Majors continues to hold a strong presence on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, propelled by his recent performance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The blockbuster film released this past weekend, boosting Majors to the #13 spot on the IMDb STARmeter chart, and is trending as #2 on the IMDb MOVIEmeter. Majors was recently presented with the Actor Award in Film for his role in Devotion at the 2022 Critics Choice Association Celebration of Black Cinema and Television. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his role in Lovecraft Country, an Independent Spirit Award nomination for The Last Black Man in San Francisco, a 2021 African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) TV award for Best Actor in Lovecraft Country, and a 2021 Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute for The Harder They Fall. Fans are eager to watch his performance in Creed III and his role as Killian Maddox in the feature film Magazine Dreams, which recently premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Video of Majors accepting his STARmeter Award is available here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.imdb.com%2Fvideo%2Fvi1286259737%2F

Speaking with IMDb, Jonathan Majors shared his appreciation for the award, saying, “IMDb fans, thank you so much for checking out my IMDb name page and making me the STARmeter Award winner. When I first started pursuing a career in TV and film, IMDb was an essential resource in helping me understand the entertainment industry and it continues to help me discover titles to watch and connect with other professionals.”

“Jonathan’s stand-out performances in titles including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and Lovecraft Country have captivated audiences worldwide and driven fans and professionals to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about his work,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “As part of our recognition of Black History Month and our ongoing commitment to highlighting extraordinary entertainment talent who are reflective of our diverse global audience, we are honored to celebrate Jonathan's accomplishments and growing career.”

Throughout the month of February, IMDb is featuring prominent Black actors, directors, producers, and writers with exclusive videos, and curated photo galleries. Features including “What+to+Watch%3A+Important+Black+Stories” (which includes Jonathan Majors), “A+Celebration+of+Black+Superheroes,” and a photo gallery highlighting “Black+Hollywood+Stars+to+Watch+in+2023.” As an advocate for Black voices, Majors currently sits on the board of directors for The Gotham, and was a driving force behind The Gotham’s Sidney Poitier Initiative (SPI), a program whose pillars focus on mentorship, scholarship, project funding, and career advancement of Black and other marginalized artists. SPI strives to expand on Sidney Poitier’s legacy and to support the next generation of filmmakers.

Jonathan Majors also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who have inspired his career, including Sidney+Poitier, Denzel+Washington, and director Yann+Demange. Majors shared how Poitier and Washington inspired him to become an actor, saying, “the very existence of Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington let me know that a career in entertainment was possible.” IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Majors’ IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at www.imdb.com%2Fwatchlist.

Previous IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award recipients include Jennifer Connelly, Simu Liu, Lauren Ridloff, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Sam Rockwell, and Alexander Skarsgård. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at www.imdb.com%2Fstarmeterawards.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. IMDbPro is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals and includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help members achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for;” IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit imdbpro.com.

