Life After PTSD, the developers of a leading PTSD treatment protocol, is investigating the use of Brain Scientific’s NeuroCapTM and NeuroEEGTM system in its PTSD protocol

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific ( BRSFD ), a Florida-based applied science technology company, announces today that it is collaborating closely with Life After PTSD ( www.lifeafterptsd.org ), which has purchased Brain Scientific’s complete solution, NeuroCap and NeuroEEG, to determine how it could be incorporated into Life After PTSD’s groundbreaking Managing Emotional States Effectively© (MESE) protocol to treat PTSD.

“We believe Brain Scientific’s easy-to-use, quick-to-setup, integrated EEG solution will be an important component in our PTSD protocol,” said Edward Maerkl, LMHC, first responder, veteran and one of the co-creators of the MESE protocol. “Our protocol is currently used by 80 practitioners who have used it successfully on more than 1,500 patients. This partnership will help us expand the protocol to thousands of practitioners across the United States.”

Life After PTSD’s MESE protocol is the result of a collaboration between a psychiatrist, counselor and first responder to create a protocol based on the latest developments in brain science and counseling that can be learned quickly and used confidently by mental health professionals and community helpers alike. This revolutionary protocol allows clients to revisit distressing and traumatic memories from a safe distance, guided by a trained clinician or paraprofessional, to allow an alternate experience in which the event is significantly less triggering, with an enhanced ability to move forward.

“It’s important to us to create products that are not only groundbreaking but also making an important and positive difference in our world,” said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Brain Scientific. “We’re delighted that Life After PTSD has selected Brain Scientific’s integrated system to help them expand their PTSD treatment protocol and help those impacted by PTSD live better lives.”

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific Inc. ( brainscientific.com ) is an applied sciences technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of medical and OEM devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of OEM devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

