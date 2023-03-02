Manitex International (Nasdaq: MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"),a leading international provider of truck cranes, specialized industrial equipment, and construction equipment rental solutions serving the infrastructure and construction markets, today announced the consolidation and refreshing of its branding across its global product portfolio.

One Manitex, our updated global branding initiative, creates a more uniform brand identity to support our growth strategy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new branding consolidates the Company’s current product lines into five core categories, and better aligns our product focus under the Manitex International product families. These categories include:

Manufactured lifting solutions including our comprehensive Truck Crane family of products under the Manitex and PM brands,

Aerial Work Platform products under the Oil & Steel brand,

Electric Industrial Crane products under the Valla brand

Rental Solutions product offering through Rabern

“Our vision is to elevate the people and processes of construction. Our first products were developed 78 years ago, where our team began to innovate solutions that enable and improve the way our customers lift in industrial applications. Throughout our history, Manitex has grown through acquisitions, acquiring product offerings that provide practical innovations to the people who construct and maintain buildings, civil infrastructure, and electric distribution and energy infrastructure,” said Michael Coffey, Chief Executive Officer of Manitex International. “Our new branding initiative consolidates our brand identity with a uniform look and feel, and reflects Manitex’s spirit of teamwork, global collaboration, and customer focus. The new branding also supports our recently updated growth and value creation strategy, ‘Elevating Excellence,’ that we launched in 2023.”

Manitex distributes its products through a global dealer network. “We are very proud of our dealer partners, who have played a key role in helping us develop new solutions and support our mutual customers with excellence,” said Coffey. “Our more uniform identity is also expected to help our dealers by representing a more cohesive and clear set of brands to their customers.”

The new branding, along with several newly developed products that are designed to increase productivity and efficiency, will be on display at ConExpo 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14-18, 2023.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International is a leading provider of mobile truck cranes, industrial lifting solutions, aerial work platforms, construction equipment and rental solutions that serve general construction, crane companies, and heavy industry. The company engineers and manufactures its products in North America and Europe, distributing through independent dealers worldwide. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

