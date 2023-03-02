Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse’s Chairman Axel Lehmann was facing a probe regarding comments made during an interview in early December, in which he claimed that customer outflows had “basically stopped” after it had disclosed the loss of 84 billion francs of client assets in November. By the end of the quarter, that figure had risen to 110.5 billion francs.

On this news, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell $0.10, or 3.3%, to close at $2.92 per share on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Credit Suisse securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

