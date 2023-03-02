Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) Udit Batra Ph.D., Waters’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6th, 2023 at 9:50AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Waters’ investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

