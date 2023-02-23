Creatd Welcomes Dan Bates of Clean Vision (OTCQB: CLNV) as Newest Member of CEOBLOC Advisory Board

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023

  • Dan Bates (CLNV) joins existing Advisory Board members Jeremy Frommer, (CRTD) and Martin Shen, (FNGR).
  • Advisors undergo an approvals phase before appointment and agree to participate in a united cause to protect retail investors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD; Upstream: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of retail investor activist group CEOBLOC, today announced the appointment of Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation ("Clean Vision") to its Advisory Board.

CEOBLOC is an organization established with the goal of bringing national attention to the plight of retail investors in today's public markets. It recently established an advisory board, envisioned as a cohesive unit of CEOs working together to set CEOBLOC's organizational vision, provide governance and oversight support, and advocate publicly on the organization's behalf. Advisory Board members undergo a vetting process before admission.

Commented Creatd CEO and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "I am thrilled to welcome Dan Bates as the latest addition to CEOBLOC's advisory group. Dan's track record as CEO and intimate knowledge of the fight we're up against make him an asset to our cause to protect retail investors and halt the abusive trading practices that threaten them every day."

Mr. Bates joins the two inaugural members of CEOBLOC's advisory board: Jeremy Frommer of Creatd, Inc. and Martin Shen of FingerMotion, Inc. Like Mr. Bates, both are CEOs of companies with stocks that have or are believed to have experienced an outsized impact from naked shorting effects. CEOBLOC is currently in the process of reviewing a number of individuals for future addition to the Advisory Board. Crucial for appointment to the Advisory Board is a commitment to combining individual resources and uniting as a collective. Participating CEOs and executives agree to a code of conduct in the spirit of partnership and meet regularly to review progress on multiple fronts, including legislative activity, making recommendations on investigations into abusive trading practices, and data gathering. Certain members will additionally engage in direct lobbying activities.

Commented Dan Bates, "I am thankful to Jeremy for creating a forum for real action to be taken and proud to officially join this movement to compel Congress to protect retail investors and small-cap CEOs like me. I look forward to leveraging the collective resources of CEOBLOC and its advisory board to forge a common path toward effectuating lasting change."

About CEOBLOC
CEOBLOC is an activist bloc of public company CEOs, executives, and shareholders committed to curbing abusive trading practices that harm everyday retail investors. The organization was founded by Jeremy Frommer, CEO and Chairman of Creatd, Inc.

CEOBLOC: https://ceobloc.com/

Twitter: @ceo_bloc

Contact: [email protected]

About Creatd
Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) (Upstream: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

About Clean Vision Corporation
Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow @CleanVisionCorp on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

