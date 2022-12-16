HNRC ANNOUNCES WDHI LISTING AND DIVIDEND UPDATE

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") has hired an attorney to file an SEC registration statement on behalf of its subsidiary Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI") for a public listing. The anticipated target listing price will be $3.50 per share. The shares in the previously announced spin-off of the non-energy assets included in the dividend program will be registered for trading on the open market. With a target listing of $3.50 per share, each HNRC shareholder will be issued one WDHI common share for every two HNRC common shares that were shareholders of record on December 16, 2022 equivalent to a $ 1.75 per HNRC common share stock dividend.

On December 5, 2022, HNRC filed the corporate action for review by FINRA to allow the company to issue the stock dividend of one WDHI shares for every two shares of HNRC held by the shareholder on the record date. FINRA has responded and HNRC has been consistently corresponding to complete this review process. The company will continue to keep its shareholders informed regarding this dividend event.

HNRC has hired an accounting advisory firm to assist HNRC with a two-year current audited statement which will allow for the company to apply for an up listing.

The company has also signed an agreement with an underwriting firm to complete an up listing for HNRC on to a major exchange in 2023. The $10 million dollar underwriting commitment for working capital to fund current operations, expansion and acquisitions.

HNRC expects to exceed their annual projections for the year ending 2022. The expected increase in 2022 revenue from $18,217,737 in 2021 and $9,523,634 in 2020.The expected increase in earnings for year ended in 2022 compared to $7,636,830 in 2021 and $2,973,320 in 2020.

The company intends to focus on realizing the value on the total of $1.15 per share in current appraised energy assets held by its subsidiaries for the benefit of the shareholders.

The company is evaluating additional acquisitions in the energy and energy services industry to provide value for shareholders.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (www.hnrcholdings.com) (OTC:HNRC). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in energy, information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

favicon.png?sn=CG23377&sd=2023-02-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hnrc-announces-wdhi-listing-and-dividend-update-301754651.html

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG23377&Transmission_Id=202302231048PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG23377&DateId=20230223
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.