Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 31, 2022, Block completed its acquisition of Afterpay by acquiring all outstanding ordinary shares of Afterpay in exchange for shares of Block class A common stock. Block assured Afterpay shareholders that the Block securities issued in the transaction would be “issued in reliance upon an available exemption for such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act.” However, it appears that Block did not satisfy mandatory conditions necessary to exempt it from registration and no registration statement has been filed with the SEC. As such, injured investors may have legal recourse.

