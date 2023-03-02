American Water Charitable Foundation Awards a Total of $20,000 to Camden N.J. Organizations

The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today a combined total donation of $20,000 to six nonprofit organizations in Camden, N.J.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with Camden-based organizations to support their ongoing efforts in creating a positive impact in the community,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “Since American Water's move to Camden, the Foundation continues its strategic efforts to grow its partnerships with community organizations in this great city.”

Each of these organizations provide a valuable service to the local Camden community and the Foundation is proud to support the following recipients:

  • Better Tomorrows
  • Boys & Girls Club of Camden County
  • Girls Inc. of Greater Philadelphia & South Jersey
  • Heart of Camden
  • Joseph’s House of Camden
  • Women of the Dream

“Heart of Camden is grateful for the overwhelming generosity of American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation for the donations of supplies and monetary contributions for the Michael J. Doyle Fieldhouse youth and recreational center,” said Carlos Morales, Executive Director, Heart of Camden. “Such strong partnerships with our corporate neighbors, helps to advance our organizations’ mission to providing resources, amenities and support for the continued revitalization of the Waterfront South community.”

As a proud corporate partner, American Water, and the American Water Charitable Foundation, play a key role in the ongoing revitalization of Camden. Continuing to strengthen and develop partnerships, engage employees and share resources with the local community.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

