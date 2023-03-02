Collaboration seeks to develop an oncolytic virus that incorporates a novel, precision-targeted approach to improve safety and efficacy

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG; BFRGW) ("Bullfrog AI" or the "Company"), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, today announced a co-development arrangement with the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI), a world-leading institution in genomics research and innovation, for the design and validation of a synthetic HSV-1 (herpes simplex type 1) virus particle targeting colorectal cancer.

"This project leverages our bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence and machine learning platform to optimize oncolytic HSV-1 particle design for cancer-cell-specific targeting, reduced toxicity, and therapeutic payload," said BullFrog AI's founder and CEO, Vin Singh. "Our objective with this collaboration is to generate a novel class of targeted colorectal cancer therapeutics with potential for a best-in-class toxicity profile, while providing a clear demonstration of our ability to advance development of new medicines using artificial intelligence."

"The JCVI has been at the forefront of synthetic biology for more than 25 years, and we've long stated that the knowledge, tools, and techniques developed have broad use. It is gratifying seeing their application in such an impactful area of human health, and we look forward to working with BullFrog AI," remarked J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., chairman, CEO, and founder of JCVI.

"We are excited to partner with Bullfrog AI. The combination of artificial intelligence and engineered biology approaches has the potential to rapidly develop safer precision cancer therapeutics," added Sanjay Vashee, Ph.D., professor and director of the JCVI, Rockville, Maryland campus.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the U.S., excluding skin cancers, and is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

About J. Craig Venter Institute

The J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) is a not-for-profit research institute in Rockville, Maryland and La Jolla, California. dedicated to the advancement of the science of genomics; the understanding of its implications for society; and communication of those results to the scientific community, the public, and policymakers. Founded by J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., the JCVI is home to approximately 100 scientists and staff with expertise in human and evolutionary biology, genetics, bioinformatics/informatics, information technology, high-throughput DNA sequencing, genomic and environmental policy research, and public education in science and science policy. The JCVI is a 501(c)(3) organization. For additional information, please visit www.JCVI.org.

