Duke Energy Named One of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for Sixth Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / After a year where the company made outstanding progress executing its strategy, strengthening its clean energy commitments, and responding effectively to the urgency of external events, Duke Energy (

NYSE:DUK, Financial) has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine for the sixth year in a row. Duke Energy moved up four spots and was ranked 4th among gas and electric utilities.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of over 27,000 employees who execute on our strategy every day to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy for our customers," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO. "We're leading the industry's most ambitious clean energy transformation and continuing to make progress on our mission."

In determining the industry rankings, executives, directors and industry analysts are independently surveyed and companies are rated on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Recent company performance highlights

  • Expanding emissions goals - Established new interim carbon emissions reduction targets of 80% for Scope 1 emissions by 2040 and 50% for Scope 2 and 3 (upstream and downstream emissions) by 2035. The company had previously set a net zero by 2050 target for Scope 1 and certain Scope 2 and 3 emissions. Currently, 95% of the company's greenhouse gas emissions are now tied to a measurable net-zero goal.
  • Investing in renewables - By 2035, the company anticipates 30,000 megawatts of regulated renewables on its system, which is more than five times what the company currently operates today.
  • Transitioning to cleaner energy - Accelerated coal retirements, targeting energy generated from coal to represent less than 5% of total generation by 2030 and planning a full exit from coal by 2035, subject to regulatory approval.
  • Powering communities - Supported its communities with more than $49 million in charitable giving in 2021. In addition, the company's employees and alumni volunteered more than 98,000 hours with nonprofits in local communities.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (

NYSE:DUK, Financial), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-hour media line: 800.559.3853

View original content here

4521c101-215c-4a34-9295-47815308b76f.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740509/Duke-Energy-Named-One-of-the-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies-for-Sixth-Consecutive-Year

img.ashx?id=740509

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.