The Chemours Company Recognizes Rockwell Automation in Its 2022 Responsible Supplier Awards

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Rockwell Automation, Inc. (

NYSE:ROK, Financial) has been recognized in Chemours' third annual Responsible Supplier Awards. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. Rockwell was recognized for achieving the biggest improvement in its EcoVadis sustainability assessment overall score compared to 2021 in the Indirect Materials category.

"Sustainability is a key strategic imperative for Rockwell Automation, and we are honored to be recognized by Chemours for the progress we are making in this important area," said Rockwell's Tom O'Reilly, vice president of Sustainability.

The Chemours Responsible Supplier Awards acknowledge the companies that have distinguished themselves by driving quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements in Chemours' supply chain. Recipients are selected from among more than 10,000 suppliers around the world.

"As a trusted supplier for more than 30 years, Rockwell Automation has made significant progress on its EcoVadis scorecard, earning a coveted 2022 Chemours Responsible Supplier Award for sustainability. We appreciate the quality of service, responsiveness, and commitment to improving sustainability which aligns with Chemours' 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment. Rockwell has become more flexible to adapt to the needs of Chemours and adjust to the demands of our operations. They also have gone above and beyond in light of the challenges faced in 2022," stated Tim Duprey, procurement category manager - Rotating, Electrical and Control Equipment at Chemours.

Read the Chemours press release.

Rockwell Automation recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report. Learn more about how this provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions is helping to enable sustainability for manufacturers worldwide. Read the report.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Inc. (

NYSE:ROK, Financial), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About The Chemours Company
The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

060fc5d0-28ff-46c4-8c1a-09fbfdee72fe.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740527/The-Chemours-Company-Recognizes-Rockwell-Automation-in-Its-2022-Responsible-Supplier-Awards

img.ashx?id=740527

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.