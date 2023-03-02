Insight+School+of+Washington (ISWA), a tuition-free online K-12 learning program, is currently accepting applications for student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year. The educational option creates a personalized learning experience for children of all backgrounds across the Spokane region. ISWA is Stride-Powered school that is part of the Quillayute Valley School District.

“When we ask our families what they like about attending ISWA, we consistently hear them say their children have more support from their online teacher than they experienced in their local school system. One parent recently said it best when comparing our school to their prior school – ‘The communication with the administration, educators and counselors has exceeded my expectations,” said ISWA Executive Director Myron Hammond. “As our parents testify, we are set up to support students from all walks of life and work to actively involve parents in their child’s academic journey.”

Insight School of Washington serves students that have traditionally been underserved, including differently-abled children, marginalized populations, students that learn differently and those who simply need time for a sport or creative endeavor during school hours.

“Our public schools do a wonderful job of educating children, but at ISWA we recognize every child is unique and their educational experience should be as well,” said Hammond. “We have several different programs to support not only a student’s academic needs, but also their social emotional learning. We also offer a wide range of extracurricular opportunities. Our students compete nationally with other Stride students in Spelling Bees, Art Competitions, Photography Competitions and Esports Tournaments. Our students in middle school participate in Stride Career prep with an emphasis on career explorations. In high school, our Stride Career Prep program provides students an opportunity to earn industry recognized credentials and earn college credit while taking high school classes.”

Hammond added that ISWA is passionate about working with parents and their learners to craft a plan centered on rigor, results and creativity to prepare students for their post-secondary goals whether it be further employment, enlistment or education.

ISWA allows space for student passions – such as Josh, who uses ISWA’s flexible education model to grow his creative passion for toy and stage prop design. His parents had this to say about Josh’s experience, “I really believe that without Insight School of Washington and its flexible support we would not be here. Thanks for being part of Josh's journey.” They added that Josh received an unconditional offer to his school of choice even before graduation, the Royal Central of Speech and Drama in London, but will finish school and revisit the offer.

Registration for the 2023-24 school year is open for enrollment. Applications can be found online. Parents with questions about Insight School of Washington programming can call 1-866-968-7512 or visit the website for more information and access the enrollment application.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 6-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwa.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005028/en/