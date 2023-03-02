Pinnacle Financial Partners Again Ranked Among America's Best Banks

Pinnacle ranks among the best of the country’s 100 largest banks, according to a Forbes analysis. The firm landed at No. 27 on the list, higher than any other bank headquartered in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina or Georgia.

“We measure and reward ourselves according to the metrics we believe are most highly correlated with long-term shareholder value, so it’s gratifying to see a third party independently verify that this approach works,” said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “Our financial strength is a result of how highly we excited and engage our associates, all of us pulling in the same direction and making the right decisions for the overall value of this firm. When you do what’s right and give people a workplace they love, they will elevate your company to success.”

The magazine’s analysts examined raw numbers from financial data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence to shed light on growth, credit quality and profitability for the country’s 100 largest banks and thrifts. They used 10 metrics in the ranking, including net interest margin, return on average assets and revenue growth. According to these measures, Pinnacle bested many of its top competitors throughout its footprint.

Rank

Company

Total
assets
(bil)

Return on
equity %

Non-
performing
Assets %

Common
Equity Tier
%

Efficiency
ratio %

Operating
revenue
growth %

27

Pinnacle Financial Partners

$41

17.6

0.1

10.1

49.1

14.9

30

United Community Banks

$24

14.3

0.32

12.1

54.8

15.8

35

South State

$45

16.0

0.18

11.0

58.2

9.3

66

Synovus

$59

18.9

0.39

9.5

53.8

8.0

70

JPMorgan Chase

$3,774

17.4

0.3

12.5

59.6

2.0

78

Renasant

$16

13.6

0.51

10.6

63.2

-9.9

80

Regions

$158

20.3

0.57

9.3

57.6

6.8

86

Bank of America

$3,073

15.2

0.29

11.0

65.0

4.0

87

First Citizens

$109

13.1

0.63

10.4

62.4

126

88

US Bancorp

$601

18.9

0.55

9.7

60.5

3.2

92

First Horizon

$80

15.5

0.51

9.9

62.7

-1.8

93

Truist Financial

$548

21.5

0.5

9.1

61.7

1.5

95

Fifth Third Bank

$205

17.2

0.68

9.1

57.4

2.8

98

PNC Financial Services

$560

16.5

0.61

9.3

65.1

12.6

100

Wells Fargo

$1,878

11.2

0.57

10.3

72.6

0.0

This is the 14th year Forbes has released this list. For the full list and methodology, visit Forbes.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2022 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For 10 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2022.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in BHG Financial, which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have listed+BHG+as+a+best+workplace+in+multiple+categories since 2016.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $42.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005734/en/

