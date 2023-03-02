VEEMOST TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. ACHIEVES CISCO CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIZATION (CX)

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies Holdings, Inc. formerly Global Developments Holdings, Inc. ( GDVM). VeeMost, a leading provider of innovative digital transformation solutions, data center solutions, and cyber security solutions, has recently earned the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization (CX).

As part of Cisco's Customer Experience Specialization program, providers like VeeMost who have mastered the development and integration of solutions for insertion, adoption, expansion, and renewal are recognized for the value they provide across the entire customer lifecycle. It validates our ability to assist our customers in achieving their business objectives and eliminate obstacles to their subscription renewals. A successful Customer Experience (CX) practice increases client adoption of acquired technologies and ultimately enhances customer satisfaction.

VeeMost earned this recognition after undergoing a thorough examination by Cisco and independent verification by third-party auditor. This process validated VeeMost's client success methodology, which comprises people, processes, technologies, infrastructure, and tools and platforms for customer engagement and management.

VeeMost's CEO, Melvin Ejiogu, stated that "To achieve my vision of growing this company, our customers must be successful in implementing the technology solutions we provide. The Customer Experience practice at VeeMost is my responsibility. This achievement confirms that we have built, and will continue to build, a strong organizational framework that offers clients unmatched services. This will enable them to be successful in adopting cutting-edge products and services. To ensure a positive relationship between VeeMost and our customers, we will continue to evaluate customer feedback post-adoption on a regular basis.”

In addition to being a Cisco premier partner, VeeMost is currently working to become a gold integrator and has now obtained all required certifications such as Cisco Customer Experience Specialization, Advanced Enterprise Network Architecture Specialization, Advanced Service Provider Architecture Specialization, Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization, and Advanced Security Architecture Specialization.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:
VeeMost Technologies, LTD
[email protected]

