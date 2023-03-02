Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have issued recommendations that Kiromic stockholders vote FOR all three proposals at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders being held March 7, 2023.

The proposals are:

To grant authority to Kiromic’s Board of Directors to execute a reverse stock split at a ratio within a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-30; To approve the issuance of common stock to Yorkville Advisors in excess of the exchange cap of the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement dated October 13, 2022; and To approve the issuance of common stock to the investor holding the 25% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note in excess of the share cap contained in an agreement dated December 12, 2022.

“The passage of each of these items is critically important to our ability to pursue the exciting business imperatives I outlined in a Letter to Stockholders that was published on February 16, 2023,” said Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic BioPharma. “Notably, the resulting increase in share price from the reverse stock split will not only keep us in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued-listing requirements but will also potentially improve the appeal of our common stock to a broader range of investors, including higher-quality institutional investors.”

Kiromic strongly encourages all investors to vote “FOR” each proposal for the reasons described in the proxy statement filed with the SEC on January 26, 2023. Voting instructions are contained in the proxy card; you can vote at any time via the internet, by mail, by phone, or in person at the meeting. If stockholders have any questions or need assistance voting their shares, please contact Kiromic’s proxy solicitor:

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 target discovery engine to detect, develop, and commercialize celltherapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic is developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers. Kiromic’s DIAMOND® AI is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

