Greenlite Ventures Completes First Acquisition

Feb. 23, 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc (OTC PINK: "GRNL") is pleased to announce the closing of an Asset Purchase Agreement with Artinian LLC, parent company of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. Some of the assets being conveyed in this Agreement are subject to third party approvals which are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

The Game Time acquisition has been added as a "subsequent event" in GRNL's latest quarterly disclosure filing which will result in the removal of the Company's shell designation. GRNL intends to do business as Game Time Productions and will formally amend its name and trading symbol with FINRA as soon as it is practicable. Adam Pennington, founder and CEO of Artinian LLC and its subsidiaries will be GRNL's new CEO and will join Russell Elbaum on the Company's Board.

"Game Time is the company we hoped to build around when we took control of GRNL just a few months back and we are ecstatic that we've been able to expeditiously close this deal," said Elbaum. "Game Time provides us with a profitable seven figure revenue base to grow from as well as access to virtually every top professional league, team, and player we may want to partner with. With the nonstop media attention surrounding sports today, athletes and former athletes have become the biggest celebrities and most popular people on the planet and Game Time Productions plans to take full advantage of this reality."

Adam Pennington concluded, "GRNL is an exciting strategic fit for us and greatly enhances our ability to achieve aggressive growth targets and objectives for the coming years. I personally have had an inside view of the explosion in sports licensing and merchandising over the last 20 years and it just continues to accelerate. We have constructed a growth model that includes immediate horizontal and vertical acquisitions as well as collaborations with some of the biggest athletes and celebrities in our industry. Russ has already put together a wonderfully talented executive team and together I believe we can make Game Time one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports."

For more information about Game Time please visit gametimewatch.com

