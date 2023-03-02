VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023/ The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with High Tide Resources, Chesapeake Gold, World Copper and INEO Tech discussing their latest news.

High Tide Resources (CSE:HTRC) announces maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at its Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide Resources Corp. (HTRC) has released the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate from its flagship Labrador West Iron Project. The project is located 20 km northeast and adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's Carol Lake Mine complex in Labrador City, Newfoundland. Steve Roebuck, Director, President & Interim CEO of High Tide, sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steve Roebuck and to learn about High Tide Resources Corp., click here.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. ( TSXV:CKG, Financial) announces updated MRE for the Metates Project

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG) provided an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Metates gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico. MRE highlights include 6.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category. 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. CEO Alan Pangbourne sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Alan Pangbourne and to learn about Chesapeake Gold Corp., click here.

World Copper ( TSXV:WCU, Financial) expands resource estimate for Zonia Deposit

World Copper (WCU) has expanded the resource estimate for the Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit in Arizona. Indicated resources are now estimated at 450.5 million pounds of copper, while inferred resources grew to 575.4 million pounds of copper. CEO Nolan Peterson joined Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Nolan Peterson and to learn about World Copper, click here.

INEO Tech Corp. ( TSXV:INEO, Financial) rolling out INEO Welcoming System across the U.S.

INEO has provided an update on the progress of the rollout of its INEO Welcoming System with major retail partners across the U.S.. The INEO Welcoming System is an integrated digital media display and Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) theft protection pedestal . The company has completed installations in over 50 retail stores located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and cities in nine other states. CEO Kyle Hall sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the rollout.

For the full interview with Kyle Hall and to learn about INEO, click here.

