The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Harrow Health, Inc. (“Harrow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HROW) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Harrow had concealed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its sales practices and that it had engaged in suspect transactions with former subsidiaries. Moreover, Harrow did not disclose that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making false and misleading marketing claims, but months later, the Company issued a nationwide recall.

On this news, Harrow’s stock price fell $0.54, or 3.2%, to close at $16.42 on February 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

