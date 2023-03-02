Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, a 2022 fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and families across the U.S. in partnership with Feeding America®, has won two Silver Anthem Awards.

The Anthem+Awards honor purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies and organizations worldwide. Sinclair Cares was honored with Silver Awards in the following categories:

Humanitarian Action & Services Partnership or Collaboration Community Engagement

Humanitarian Action & Services Partnership or Collaboration Fundraising

Through financial contributions to Feeding America, donations from viewers provided nearly 2 million meals to children and families, with funds going directly to the Feeding America food banks in the donor’s local community. The campaign ran throughout June and July, the months that are often the most challenging for the families of 22 million children who rely on schools for their meals and struggle to put food on the table in summer.

In addition to viewer support, Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief was supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair as well as public service campaigns airing across the company’s television stations and properties. Several television stations and Sinclair’s corporate leadership team also volunteered at local Feeding America network food banks.

The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair’s local content centers, in partnership with Feeding America, produced news content, spotlighting ways to help kids stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer months.

“When we established Sinclair Cares in 2020, our goal was to tap into the strength of Sinclair to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. We are continually inspired by our local communities who come together time and again to help those in need,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast. “We are thrilled our Sinclair Cares summer hunger relief campaign, and the beneficial work done by Feeding America, has been recognized by the Anthem Awards committee.”

“We are incredibly proud of the collaboration with Sinclair Broadcast Group and the impact of this campaign inside of communities,” said Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America. “From the start, the team at Sinclair wanted to ensure that the campaign supported local communities and that it highlighted the great work of food banks to help children and families over the summer months. They are true partners in our mission.”

For more about Feeding America and their nationwide commitment to hunger relief, visit www.feedingamerica.org

For more information on Sinclair Cares, visit https%3A%2F%2Fsinclaircares.com%2F

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair+Cares+mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005965/en/