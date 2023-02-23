PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wF3xyd0T.

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers and Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on March 1, 2023 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13736502.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 278 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

