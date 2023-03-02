Habitat for Humanity and Whirlpool Corporation Work Together To Help Families Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation

Longstanding partners Habitat for Humanity International and Whirlpool Corporation are working together to help families around the world achieve a brighter future through affordable housing.

The following video features Habitat families sharing how their lives have been changed since moving into their new home, as well as interviews with Whirlpool employees reflecting on the personal impact of serving alongside Habitat families on build sites. These ambassadors exhibit Whirlpool Corp.'s values and commitment to our House+Home strategy, creating social impact.

For more information on Whirlpool Corp.'s social responsibility efforts, visit: https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/social-responsibility-in-north-america/

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (

NYSE:WHR, Financial) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

