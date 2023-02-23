P2 Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $756.00Mil. The top holdings were CBZ(17.09%), ACHC(14.91%), and BLKB(12.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P2 Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,001,962-share investment in NAS:ACIW. Previously, the stock had a 5.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.54 during the quarter.

On 02/23/2023, ACI Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $26.15 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ACI Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 798,533-share investment in NYSE:BCO. Previously, the stock had a 4.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.91 during the quarter.

On 02/23/2023, The Brink's Co traded for a price of $65.95 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Brink's Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-book ratio of 15.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CBZ by 726,436 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.53.

On 02/23/2023, CBIZ Inc traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 35.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBIZ Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACHC by 230,000 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.44.

On 02/23/2023, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc traded for a price of $80.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $7.32Bil. The stock has returned 53.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, P2 Capital Partners, LLC bought 282,655 shares of NAS:BLKB for a total holding of 1,650,000. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.01.

On 02/23/2023, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $58.02 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

